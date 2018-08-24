Yankees' Clint Frazier: Could make September return
Manager Aaron Boone stated "it's certainly possible" that Frazier (concussion) could return from the disabled list sometime in September, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Frazier has been hampered with concussion symptoms since July 19, although he's slowly beginning to participate in more baseball activities. If he manages to successfully increase his activity, expect him to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future, with the potential for a mid-to-late September return from the shelf.
