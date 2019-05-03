Frazier (ankle) will make minor-league rehab appearances in Double-A Trenton this weekend and could be activated from the injured list Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder will go through pregame work Friday and report to Trenton for rehab appearances Saturday and Sunday, per Hoch. Frazier has been on the injured list since April 24 after hurting his ankle while running the bases and was slashing .324/.342/.632 in 68 at-bats before the injury.