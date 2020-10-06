Frazier went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Monday in the Yankees' 9-3 win over the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

He was the first to get to Blake Snell -- Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge touched the lefty up for homers later on. Frazier took a back seat to veteran Brett Gardner in the AL Wild Card Series and it's very possible Gardner will be back in there Tuesday with a righty in Tyler Glasnow starting for Tampa Bay.