Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion
Frazier is dealing with a mild concussion, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Frazier sustained the concussion while making a leaping catch against the wall against the Pirates over the weekend. Manager Aaron Boone said he thinks the 23-year-old will be sidelined for just a few days, though he also noted that may be a little optimistic. Either way, it doesn't sound like Frazier will be forced to miss too much Grapefruit League action. Barring any injuries to the five outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart, he's expected to open the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
