Frazier is not in Saturday's spring lineup against the Orioles due to a minor injury, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
While the nature of Frazier's injury isn't clear, the Yankees are giving him an extra day of rest Saturday. However, the team expects that he'll return to action soon, and it's unlikely that Frazier's injury will impact his availability for Opening Day.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Unhurt after hitting wall•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still seen as starting left fielder•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Tabbed as top left fielder•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Agrees to terms•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Cracks first of four NYY homers•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Remains on bench for Game 2•