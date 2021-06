Frazier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and two walks Tuesday against the Rays.

Frazier delivered his fifth home run of the season to walk off the Rays in the 11th inning. It was his first homer since May 16, and he had collected only extra-base hits across 30 plate appearances in that span. Even so, he's been a consistent presence in the team's lineup despite hitting just .185/.299/.333 with 15 runs scored and nine RBI across 157 plate appearances.