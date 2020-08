Frazier went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI in an 11-5 win over Boston on Saturday.

Frazier took Nathan Eovaldi deep with a three-run shot in the sixth inning and plated two more runs with a single in the seventh. The 25-year-old has needed little time to make his presence felt since joining the big-league roster Aug. 11, going 7-for-11 with a pair of home runs and eight RBI in three games.