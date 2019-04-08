Frazier went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Frazier left the yard twice in a 15-3 victory, belting a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run blast in the ninth to extend the lead. The 24-year-old outfielder has notched a hit in each of his previous four contests and is batting .412 with three homers and eight RBI over five games this season.