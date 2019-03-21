Frazier left Thursday's game against the Cardinals after fouling a ball off his leg, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The young outfielder was checked on immediately after the incident. He stayed in to finish his at-bat but did not take his place in left field in the next half-inning. Frazier has a temporary opportunity for at-bats with Aaron Hicks (back) expected to open the year on the injured list, but he'll have to be injury-free himself to make the most of that chance.