Frazier exited Tuesday's game against the Angels in the top of the third inning after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier initially stayed in the game after being hit by a Shohei Ohtani pitch, but he was replaced by Tyler Wade in right field two innings later. It's not clear at this point where Frazier was hit or how serious the injury may be, but the Yankees figure to provide an update later Wednesday.