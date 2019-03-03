Yankees' Clint Frazier: Exits after HBP
Frazier was pulled for a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Frazier then went to the clubhouse to be examined further, as the extent of the issue remains unclear. However, it's worth noting the 24-year-old may have been about to leave the game regardless after playing through the first five-plus innings.
