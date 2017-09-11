Yankees' Clint Frazier: Expected back this week
Frazier (oblique) could return at some point this week, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Manager Joe Girardi was light on specifics when discussing the 23-year-old's availability, but he did add that he expects Frazier to be back "sometime" in the upcoming week. With Aaron Hicks (oblique) recently hitting the DL as well, Frazier could be in line to assume everyday opportunities down the stretch run of the season once activated.
