Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feeling better after Wednesday hitting session
Frazier (concussion) said that he felt much better after taking 25 swings Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
After the session, Frazier added "I have my life back in me." This is an excellent sign, as it seems like he's turning a corner in his recovery from a concussion suffered earlier in the week. The Yankees may continue to take things slowly with him, but once he's back in commission, he should return to prepping for the 2018 season in which he'll likely begin at Triple-A once again.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feels foggy after concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to begin 2018 at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Viewed as depth piece in 2018•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Left off ALDS roster•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Monday•
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...