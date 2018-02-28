Frazier (concussion) said that he felt much better after taking 25 swings Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After the session, Frazier added "I have my life back in me." This is an excellent sign, as it seems like he's turning a corner in his recovery from a concussion suffered earlier in the week. The Yankees may continue to take things slowly with him, but once he's back in commission, he should return to prepping for the 2018 season in which he'll likely begin at Triple-A once again.