Frazier (concussion) felt foggy after hitting in the cage Tuesday and is continuing to experience headaches, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier is not in line for a major role to start the season, and may even open the year at Triple-A, so this isn't a huge blow to his fantasy value. That said, he's missing out on opportunities to impress the front office and the coaching staff. It would not be surprising if he didn't get back into game action until mid-March.