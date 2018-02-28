Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feels foggy after concussion
Frazier (concussion) felt foggy after hitting in the cage Tuesday and is continuing to experience headaches, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Frazier is not in line for a major role to start the season, and may even open the year at Triple-A, so this isn't a huge blow to his fantasy value. That said, he's missing out on opportunities to impress the front office and the coaching staff. It would not be surprising if he didn't get back into game action until mid-March.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to begin 2018 at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Viewed as depth piece in 2018•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Left off ALDS roster•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Monday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Activated from DL•
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...