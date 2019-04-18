Frazier went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in the Yankees' 5-3 win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Frazier hit his fourth homer of the season Wednesday and he followed that up with a three-hit effort in this contest. The performance boosts his slash line up to an impressive .333/.347/.622 over 45 at-bats, and he'll continue to see plenty of at-bats for the moment in an injury-riddled Yankees outfield.