Yankees' Clint Frazier: Goes yard again
Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Frazier took Dylan Bundy deep in the fifth inning to record his ninth home run of the season, prior to being replaced in right field in the seventh inning by Cameron Maybin. Like many of the Yankees' hitters, Frazier enjoyed the team's series at hitter-friendly Camden Yards, smacking three home runs across the four-game set. He had cooled considerably prior, going just 6-for-40 with one double, one RBI and three runs scored since being activated off the injured list on May 6. He'll look to use this recent run of production to get going again at the dish.
