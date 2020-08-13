Frazier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Frazier hit a game-tying solo shot in his first at-bat of the year in the second inning off Atlanta opener Huascar Ynoa. The 25-year-old Frazier got aboard again with a double in the fifth and came around to score on a DJ LeMahieu single. Frazier got the start in right field due to Aaron Judge sitting out with lower-body tightness. While Judge's injury is expected to be minor, Frazier would likely compete with Mike Tauchman for playing time in the short-term.