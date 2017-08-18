Yankees' Clint Frazier: Hasn't begun swinging
Frazier (oblique) hasn't resumed swinging, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Since hitting the disabled list, Frazier hasn't swung a bat, and there's no timeframe as to when he'll start. With this latest news, it appears that his return is likely a ways off.
