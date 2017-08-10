The Yankees placed Frazier on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left oblique strain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, though the Yankees probably won't want to push one of their top prospects, especially now that they've activated the once hot-hitting Aaron Hicks from the DL to take his place. Frazier probably won't be a fantasy asset for a few weeks, though expect more news to come out on his timetable. He's made an erratic but often brilliant first impression so far with four homers and a .243/.274/.477 across 117 plate appearances.