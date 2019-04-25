Frazier (ankle) is going on the IL and will be out 10-to-14 days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Frazier becomes the latest Yankee to hit the IL, and also the latest player to be overly optimistic about his chances of playing the next day following an injury. Tyler Wade will continue to get more playing time as a result of Frazier's injury.

