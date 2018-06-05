Yankees' Clint Frazier: Heads back to Triple-A
Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
As expected, Frazier's latest stint with the Yankees lasted just one day after the team designated him as its 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers. While Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks rested for one half of the twin bill, Frazier ended up starting both contests, finishing 2-for-6 with a walk, two runs and an RBI on the day.
