Yankees' Clint Frazier: Healthy and vying for starting role
Frazier (concussion) received clearance for full activities prior to spring training and will compete for the starting left-field job, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Frazier's 2018 campaign was ruined by a concussion that he sustained in February when he ran into a wall in the Yankees' second spring training game. He was cleared to return to action in late April but played only about two and a half months worth of games before suffering a recurrence of the symptoms July 19 that ultimately kept him on the 60-day disabled list for the balance of the season. The Yankees chose not to place any limitations on Frazier's activity during the offseason, which has appeared to pay dividends. The 24-year-old has suffered no setbacks over the past few months and now feels ready to challenge veteran Brett Gardner for a starting gig. Frazier's limited plate appearances in the majors in 2018 make it unlikely that he'll unseat Gardner this spring, but the 24-year-old could still make the Opening Day roster in a reserve role and eventually stake a claim to more playing time.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely done for season•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Could make September return•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Ramping up baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not clear of symptoms•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Roto: Managing your ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...