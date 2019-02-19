Frazier (concussion) received clearance for full activities prior to spring training and will compete for the starting left-field job, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier's 2018 campaign was ruined by a concussion that he sustained in February when he ran into a wall in the Yankees' second spring training game. He was cleared to return to action in late April but played only about two and a half months worth of games before suffering a recurrence of the symptoms July 19 that ultimately kept him on the 60-day disabled list for the balance of the season. The Yankees chose not to place any limitations on Frazier's activity during the offseason, which has appeared to pay dividends. The 24-year-old has suffered no setbacks over the past few months and now feels ready to challenge veteran Brett Gardner for a starting gig. Frazier's limited plate appearances in the majors in 2018 make it unlikely that he'll unseat Gardner this spring, but the 24-year-old could still make the Opening Day roster in a reserve role and eventually stake a claim to more playing time.