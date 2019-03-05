Yankees' Clint Frazier: Held out Tuesday
Frazier (forearm) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Braves, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
Frazier will get another day to rest and recover after being struck by a pitch on the forearm in Sunday's spring game. He was diagnosed with only a bruise, so he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Should be good to go after HBP•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Exits after HBP•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Healthy and vying for starting role•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely done for season•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Begins rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...