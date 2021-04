Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Frazier provided an insurance run with a solo shot in the eighth inning, which was the last run of the game. The outfielder has struggled early in 2021 with a .158/.304/.263 slash line, one home run, two RBI and five runs scored across 69 plate appearances. He started in right field Wednesday, but Frazier could retreat to the bench when Aaron Judge (lower body) gets back in the starting nine.