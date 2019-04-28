Frazier (ankle) was hitting in batting cages prior to Sunday's game against the Giants on Sunday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier said he didn't feel anything negative in his injured ankle either during or after swinging, a positive sign for his eventual return. Though he will have several more steps in the rehab process, this is the first news of Frazier doing any type of baseball activity since being placed on the injured list.