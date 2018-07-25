Yankees' Clint Frazier: Hits in cage Wednesday
Frazier (concussion) will participate in a workout consisting of hitting in the batting cage and riding a stationary bike Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Frazier was recently diagnosed with post-concussion migraines after heading up to Connecticut for a pair of appointments with a specialist earlier this week. The outfielder will be heavily monitored during his return to the field after missing an extended period of time this season due to concussion-related issues. The Yankees have still not offered up a timetable for his return.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Monday's test reveal migraines•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Shifts to MLB disabled list•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back in concussion protocol•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Exits with possible concussion symptoms•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Time with big club expires•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...