Frazier (concussion) will participate in a workout consisting of hitting in the batting cage and riding a stationary bike Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Frazier was recently diagnosed with post-concussion migraines after heading up to Connecticut for a pair of appointments with a specialist earlier this week. The outfielder will be heavily monitored during his return to the field after missing an extended period of time this season due to concussion-related issues. The Yankees have still not offered up a timetable for his return.