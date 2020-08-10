Frazier is expected to be recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site ahead of Tuesday's game against the Braves, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees will probably wait until Tuesday to make Frazier's promotion official, but he appears poised to move up to the big club as the team looks to add an extra option in the outfield and at designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) is out. While Frazier will be the Yankees' clear fifth outfielder, he could have a clearer path to a part-time role at designated hitter, where Mike Ford likely looms as the main threat to pick up starts.