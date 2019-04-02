Frazier is in the lineup hitting seventh against the Tigers on Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier was called up in wake of Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) hitting in the injured list and sat out Monday, but he'll act as the DH and occupy the seven hole in Tuesday's lineup. The 24-year-old had a tough time at the plate in spring training, with a .143/.228/.245 over 49 at-bats.