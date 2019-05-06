Frazier is back in the lineup, hitting fifth and playing right field against the Mariners on Monday.

Frazier will make his return from the injured list for this contest after missing the last 11 games with a sprained ankle. He'll look to pick up where he left off, as he was swinging the bat well before the injury, with a .975 OPS, six homers and 17 RBI over 68 at-bats.