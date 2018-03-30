Frazier (concussion) has resumed baseball activities at the Yankees' extended spring training in Tampa, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

General manager Brian Cashman stated that Frazier is gradually being brought back into various activities but that he hasn't played in any minor-league games to this point. The club will continue to ease their young outfielder back over the next couple weeks, as he's expected to head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to receive regular at-bats once he's feeling up to speed.