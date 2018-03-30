Yankees' Clint Frazier: Increasing activities in Tampa
Frazier (concussion) has resumed baseball activities at the Yankees' extended spring training in Tampa, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
General manager Brian Cashman stated that Frazier is gradually being brought back into various activities but that he hasn't played in any minor-league games to this point. The club will continue to ease their young outfielder back over the next couple weeks, as he's expected to head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to receive regular at-bats once he's feeling up to speed.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Lands on concussion DL•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Continuing to make progress•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Progressing from concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Works on simulated swing•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Throws and participates in workout Wednesday•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...