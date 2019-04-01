Yankees' Clint Frazier: Joining big-league roster
Frazier was recalled Monday to take the place of Giancarlo Stanton, who hit the injured list with a strained left biceps.
Frazier could see a fair amount of playing time, as Aaron Hicks (back) is also on the injured list. Mike Tauchman is currently the only other option to take the third spot in the outfield next to Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner.
