Yankees' Clint Frazier: Lands on concussion DL
Frazier (concussion) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Thursday.
Frazier suffered the concussion in late February, and is still dealing with symptoms. It's one of the more serious baseball concussions in recent memory. The Yankees have no incentive to rush him back, given their outfield depth, so it would not be surprising if he missed more than a week or two. He will likely be optioned to Triple-A once healthy in order to get everyday at-bats.
