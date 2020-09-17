Frazier went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against Toronto.

Frazier launched a solo home run in the fourth inning off Tanner Roark for his seventh long ball of the season. Like many in the Yankees' lineup, he's enjoyed facing Toronto pitching early in the series, slugging a home run in each contest. Despite a strong .303/.421/.596 line across 121 plate appearances to this point in the campaign, Frazier is likely to start losing playing time with both Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (calf) recently activated from the injured list.