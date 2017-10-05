Yankees' Clint Frazier: Left off ALDS roster
Frazier is not on the roster for the ALDS against Cleveland.
The Yankees will carry four outfielders for the series against the Indians, and manager Joe Girardi elected to have 12 active pitchers instead of adding Frazier into the mix. Since coming off the DL (oblique) in mid-September, Frazier has hit .174/.240/.304 with two extra-base hits and nine strikeouts in 23 at-bats.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Monday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Activated from DL•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Expected back this week•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: To begin rehab stint Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Rehab assignment beginning soon•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Ramps up activity Monday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...