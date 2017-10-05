Frazier is not on the roster for the ALDS against Cleveland.

The Yankees will carry four outfielders for the series against the Indians, and manager Joe Girardi elected to have 12 active pitchers instead of adding Frazier into the mix. Since coming off the DL (oblique) in mid-September, Frazier has hit .174/.240/.304 with two extra-base hits and nine strikeouts in 23 at-bats.