Frazier will likely be promoted to the Yankees when rosters expand in September, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Though Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not guarantee that Frazier will be recalled, he mentioned the 24-year-old by name when discussing players who are "obvious" candidates for promotion to the big club, stating that "Frazier will probably be here." In a 53-game stint with the Yankees earlier this season, Frazier hit .283 with 11 homers and 34 RBI. He has been working to improve his much maligned defense with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but has struggled offensively since his demotion, hitting only .243 with seven long balls and 51 strikeouts in 230 at-bats.