Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to begin 2018 at Triple-A
Frazier is likely headed to Triple-A to begin 2018, Brendan Kuty of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
If the Yankees' five outfielders ahead of him on the organizational depth chart are healthy at the end of spring training, Frazier will get everyday at-bats as a key part of the lineup at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Frazier spent time this offseason adjusting his swing, attempting to fix an exaggerated loading mechanism to make more effective use of his bat speed. If injuries create an opportunity for him with the Yankees this season, Frazier may be limited to playing time on the small side of a platoon.
More News
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...