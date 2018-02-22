Frazier is likely headed to Triple-A to begin 2018, Brendan Kuty of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

If the Yankees' five outfielders ahead of him on the organizational depth chart are healthy at the end of spring training, Frazier will get everyday at-bats as a key part of the lineup at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Frazier spent time this offseason adjusting his swing, attempting to fix an exaggerated loading mechanism to make more effective use of his bat speed. If injuries create an opportunity for him with the Yankees this season, Frazier may be limited to playing time on the small side of a platoon.