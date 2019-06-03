Yankees' Clint Frazier: Makes key gaffes in loss
Frazier recorded a pair of base hits across four at-bats Sunday in the Yankees' 8-5 loss to the Red Sox.
While Frazier returned from the bruised elbow he suffered a day earlier and turned in a decent night at the dish, his performance in the field played a major part in the Yankees dropping the series finale. He had a seventh inning to forget, picking up an error when he let a ground ball bounce past him to the outfield wall while also misreading a pair of fly balls veering toward him that were ultimately credited as base hits. The poor defensive showing probably won't result in Frazier losing out on an everyday role, though manager Aaron Boone may be more inclined to substitute the 24-year-old out in the late innings in favor of fourth outfielder Cameron Maybin.
