Frazier is "trying a new trigger mechanism that places his front foot turned inward," Spencer Fordin of MLB.com reports.

According to Frazier, he places 60 percent of his weight on his back leg and has "eliminated a long stride to the ball." The adjustment paid off with a home run to left field in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against Tampa Bay. Frazier is hitting .286 overall this spring as he seeks to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.