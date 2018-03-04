Frazier (concussion) rode a stationary bike for 20 minutes Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier is expected to take Monday off completely before attempting to increase his activity levels Tuesday. The outfielder continues to experience occasional headaches, but his progress suggests he's heading in the right direction. The concussion episode isn't expected to affect his status heading into the regular season.

