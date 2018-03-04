Yankees' Clint Frazier: Making progress
Frazier (concussion) rode a stationary bike for 20 minutes Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Frazier is expected to take Monday off completely before attempting to increase his activity levels Tuesday. The outfielder continues to experience occasional headaches, but his progress suggests he's heading in the right direction. The concussion episode isn't expected to affect his status heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: MRI clean but remains out•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feeling better after Wednesday hitting session•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feels foggy after concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to begin 2018 at Triple-A•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....