Frazier is expected to begin the season in an everyday role in the outfield after general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Tuesday that Aaron Judge (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) are unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, looks like a good representation of what the team will typically roll out against left-handed pitchers to begin the campaign, as the starting nine should feature a combination of Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar and Frazier occupying the three outfield and designated hitter spots. Frazier should have a fairly clear path to regular work versus right-handed pitching as well while the two sluggers are sidelined, though he'll typically find himself near the bottom of a stacked lineup.