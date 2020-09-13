Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Frazier to continue receiving steady playing time when Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) are activated from the 10-day injured list, likely later this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "I think Clint is very much in this [outfield] mix," Boone said. "When Aaron Judge comes back, he'll go to right [field], so it may mean more left field reps for Clint, but Clint has earned his way into our lineup on a regular basis. He continues to play extremely well for us on both sides of the ball, so I think it's going to make us deeper."

Finding at-bats for everybody might be tough when the Yankees' lineup is back to full strength, but Boone's comments suggest that Frazier, who owns a .900 OPS over 107 plate appearances this season, has likely moved ahead of Aaron Hicks (.765 OPS), Brett Gardner (.673) and Mike Tauchman (.663) in the outfield pecking order. Even if the returns of Judge and Stanton don't end up result in Frazier losing out on many starts, he may be in store for a move down the batting order after hitting cleanup in each of the Yankees' last 16 games.