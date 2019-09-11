Frazier will start in left field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Tigers.

Frazier will pick up his second straight start and could benefit from increased opportunities over the next couple of weeks with Mike Tauchman (calf) recently succumbing to a season-ending injury. Cameron Maybin will likely battle Frazier for one spot in the outfield in most games, but there will be room for both players in Wednesday's lineup with the lefty-hitting Brett Gardner taking a seat against Detroit southpaw Matthew Boyd.

