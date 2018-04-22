Frazier (concussion) could begin a rehab assignment at High-A Tampa as early as Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Frazier needs to be cleared by the league before starting his rehab assignment, but it looks like his return is quickly approaching. However, it remains to be seen if Frazier will be used as a reserve option with the big club or be sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he's ready to come off the DL.