Frazier was diagnosed with post-concussion migraines after undergoing a batch of exams with a neurologist in Connecticut on Monday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier will have a follow-up appointment Tuesday after receive an MRI, among other tests, during Monday's evaluation. The center fielder was initially placed on the minor-league DL on Friday but was moved to the major-league disabled list Saturday since these issues started with he collided with an infielder during a game with the Yankees on July 11. At this time there doesn't appear to be a timetable for his return, though more should be known following Tuesday's check up.