Yankees' Clint Frazier: Move to IL official
The Yankees placed Frazier (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Just as manager Aaron Boone suggested would be the case following Wednesday's win over the Angels, Frazier will become the 15th different Yankees player to land on IL. He's one of five outfielders currently populating the IL, joining Aaron Hicks (back), Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder), Aaron Judge (oblique) and Jacoby Ellsbury (foot). None of those injured players look especially close to returning, so Mike Tauchman and Tyler Wade could enjoy some decent job security as the Yankees' primary corner outfielders.
