Frazier's had an MRI for his concusssion Friday which came back clean, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier says he's feeling better but nevertheless did not practice Friday. He's scheduled to meet with a doctor Sunday. Given the uncertainty inherent in concussion recovery, it's diffcult to predict when the young outfielder will return, but he was likely to start at Triple-A regardless of what happened to him this spring so the injury is unlikely to impact his fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....