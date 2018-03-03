Yankees' Clint Frazier: MRI clean but remains out
Frazier's had an MRI for his concusssion Friday which came back clean, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Frazier says he's feeling better but nevertheless did not practice Friday. He's scheduled to meet with a doctor Sunday. Given the uncertainty inherent in concussion recovery, it's diffcult to predict when the young outfielder will return, but he was likely to start at Triple-A regardless of what happened to him this spring so the injury is unlikely to impact his fantasy value.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feeling better after Wednesday hitting session•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feels foggy after concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to begin 2018 at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Viewed as depth piece in 2018•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....