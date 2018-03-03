Frazier's had an MRI for his concusssion Friday which came back clean, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier says he's feeling better but nevertheless did not practice Friday. He's scheduled to meet with a doctor Sunday. Given the uncertainty inherent in concussion recovery, it's diffcult to predict when the young outfielder will return, but he was likely to start at Triple-A regardless of what happened to him this spring so the injury is unlikely to impact his fantasy value.