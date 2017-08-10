Manager Joe Girardi said Frazier will undergo an MRI on his oblique area Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Frazier was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a tight oblique, and while he said he doesn't think it's anything significant, the Yankees want to be sure. More should be known about his status following Thursday's tests. Even if the rookie isn't forced to miss any time, his playing time is likely going to take a big hit with Aaron Hicks returning from an oblique injury of his own this Friday.