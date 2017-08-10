Play

Manager Joe Girardi said Frazier will undergo an MRI on his oblique area Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Frazier was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a tight oblique, and while he said he doesn't think it's anything significant, the Yankees want to be sure. More should be known about his status following Thursday's tests. Even if the rookie isn't forced to miss any time, his playing time is likely going to take a big hit with Aaron Hicks returning from an oblique injury of his own this Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast