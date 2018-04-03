Frazier (concussion) is reportedly "very close" to getting into minor-league game action, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone reports that the young outfielder has been running the bases and tracking high-velocity pitches recently, making it seem as if his concussion symptoms have largely subsided. Frazier will likely make game appearances at the club's facility in Tampa before returning to the minors, assuming both Aaron Hicks (ribs) and Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique, hip) return to the big-league club in a timely manner.