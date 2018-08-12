Manager Aaron Boone indicated Frazier is still feeling symptoms from the post-concussion migraines he sustained July 19, but is "trending in the right direction," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Frazier is hitting in the cage and throwing while in Tampa Bay, but is still limited while experiencing symptoms. Once cleared, the 23-year-old should require a minor-league rehab assignment, but at this point -- three weeks removed from the incident -- there's no telling when that may be.