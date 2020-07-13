Frazier indicated that his plantar fascia is not a big concern, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. "I'm healthy, I'm ready, and I don't think it will be a problem," Frazier stated.

Frazier has dealt with the issue for several months, but it hasn't prevented him from working out or hitting in intrasquad games. Manager Aaron Boone sounded similarly unconcerned when discussing the issue mid-week, so it appears that Frazier will be ready for Opening Day despite the problem. In a separate report, Adler noted that Frazier has decided to wear a mask on the field during regular-season games, continuing a safety measure he has already been implementing during batting practice and simulated games.